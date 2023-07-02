Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham joins celebrity dating app Raya after rumoured breakup with Asantewa Chitty - Reports

According to The Sun, Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham has decided to join celebrity dating app after his break-up with Asantewa Chitty. The midfielder recently completed a move to the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund.

However, Bellingham has reportedly split with his girlfriend. He has since opted to join Raya, which's a celebrity version of Tinder. Bellingham has reportedly published a few photos of himself on the app.

A source close to the player told The Sun on the same (via AS Tikitakas):

“Jude's main focus is football, but he 's still looking forward to meeting someone to settle down with. He has been in London to be with some friends before the season starts up again and is taking some time off after the breakup.”

What Jude Bellingham said after joining Real Madrid?

Jude Bellingham arrives at Real Madrid as one of the top midfielders in the world. He has been a highly touted prospect since his time at Borussia Dortmund and is already one of the finest players in his position across Europe.

Bellingham's arrival is set to be a massive boost for Los Blancos, while it's also massive for the player to join a prestigious club like the Spanish giants at a young age. On his arrival, the Englishman said (via Los Blancos' website):

“I've never felt so proud in my life. Joining this club, with all the players who have played here, the 14 European Cups behind me. It's an unforgettable moment.

"When I look at them, I think I want to win more and add my name to the history of this club because it has become so big. That's why I'm so happy to be here.”

Bellingham added:

“My greatest quality is that I can do a bit of everything. That's my best strength, and it allows me to play in different positions on the pitch.

"I like to dribble and win tackles. That's the most fun, but I think my strongest point is that I can do a bit of everything.”

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are in the twilight of their careers. Hence, Real Madrid need a new core in midfield. Bellingham, along with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, could provide the Spanish club with that.

