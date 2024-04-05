Real Madrid offered chance to sign Barcelona transfer target - Reports

Real Madrid have been reportedly offered the chance to sign Bernardo Silva, who is a transfer target for Barcelona.

Silva has been a standout player for Manchester City, helping them win the European treble last season and keeping them fighting for multiple trophies this season.

According to Don Diario (via TeamTalk), Silva's agent Jorge Mendes has made approaches to both big Spanish teams in an attempt to find his client a new home. It seems as though the 29-year-old might be interested in a new environment, having won everything with City.

This season, he has had 14 goal contributions in 38 games and would arguably be a valued asset for any club he joins. It's believed that City do not want him to leave for Real Madrid or Barcelona. However, they still have to worry about his exit because of a £50 million release clause in his contract, which activates this summer, as reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Howevever, Barca's financial difficulties may make it problematic for them to fight for Silva's signature, which might allow Madrid to sign him. The Portuguese midfielder would be an excellent addition to Los Blancos, whose team is vibrant with talent and experience across areas.

Real Madrid and Barcelona rest period ahead of Champions League explained

Real Madrid and Barcelona will have an unusually long rest before to their respective UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg matchups. This gap in playing time results from the fact that there are no La Liga games this weekend, giving both clubs plenty of time to relax.

The Copa del Rey final between Athletic Club and Mallorca, which takes place at La Cartuja in Seville, is the center of attention in Spain right now. On the day of the final, no other team plays in Spain. Barca and Los Blancos have been eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Real Madrid played Athletic Club on March 31 in La Liga, while Barcelona played Las Palmas on March 30. On Friday, April 12, the Spanish La Liga will resume. Before that, Madrid will have nine days off before facing Manchester City, while Barca have 11 days off before facing Paris Saint-Germain, both in the UEFA Champions League.

