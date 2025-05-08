Real Madrid open to selling Rodrygo this summer; 2 clubs linked with signing him: Reports

Real Madrid are open to selling Brazilian forward Rodrygo this upcoming summer window. According to Football Espana, Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in his services.

The Brazilian is contracted with Los Blancos till 2028. However, if he wants to leave, the club won't force him to stay. If Arda Guler starts in his place against Barcelona on May 11, Rodrygo could take it as a sign that he's not wanted.

From Madrid's point of view, the reported interest from other clubs could help in Rodrygo's sale and funding of other potential moves. City boss Pep Guardiola has been an ardent admirer of Rodrygo. The Cityzens had approached him for a move last summer, but Los Blancos were reluctant to let him go.

The Reds have also been linked with Rodrygo. The likely exit of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez has prompted the Premier League champions to look for alternatives.

Rodrygo is not only a prolific winger but also a decent goalscorer. In 268 appearances for Real Madrid across competitions, he has scored 68 goals and assisted 50 times. That includes 23 goal contributions (13 goals and 10 assists) in 50 games this season.

Real Madrid to see changes next season

The 2024-25 campaign hasn't gone well for Los Blancos. They went down to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final in April. Before that, they also bowed out of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

The only accolade they can still win is La Liga, with a top-of-the-table El Clasico clash coming up on May 11 at leaders Barcelona. If Real Madrid win, they will have three matches to overhaul a one-point deficit to their arch-rivals in the title race.

The club has reportedly decided to part ways with manager Carlo Ancelotti when the season concludes. With the Italian set to leave, former Los Blancos midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is set to take charge.

However, changes will not only take place at the helm but also in the squad. The club is heavily linked with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.

They also want to strengthen their central midfield and defensive third to potentially replace Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez.

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda's Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



