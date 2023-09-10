Real Madrid plotting shock move for Manchester City attacker as potential Karim Benzema replacement: Reports

According to GOAL, as reported by TeamTalk, Real Madrid are eyeing up a shock move for Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez as a replacement for Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman brought an end to his illustrious stint in the Spanish capital in the summer. He left to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, having been Los Blancos' attacking leader since the departure of club top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. Benzema left as the second-highest goalscorer in the prestigious club's history, scoring 354 times across competitions in 14 seasons.

Los Blancos have since brought in Joselu Mato on loan from Espanyol to lead the attack for the 2023-24 season. They're heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer, but a move didn't materialise.

Hence, the Madrid giants have room for improvement in attack and have their eyes on Alvarez, who's is below Erling Haaland in Manchester City's pecking order. Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Norwegian, too.

Argentine FIFA World Cup winner Alvarez is one of the best young strikers in world football. He has scored 19 goals and provided six assists in 55 appearances for the Cityzens across competitions.

Real Madrid, though, might need to shell out a good amount of fee to bring in Alvarez as Karim Benzema's replacement. That's because the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is contracted with City till the end of the 2027-28 season and has an estimated market value of €60 million.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland left stunned by Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid adaptation

Jude Bellingham has made an excellent start to life at Real Madrid. The English midfielder has scored five goals and provided one assist in four games for the La Liga giants, all in La Liga.

His former Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland has been left amazed with Bellingham's start to life in Madrid. Speaking about the midfielder, the Manchester City striker said (via GOAL):

"By the way, I saw the incredible debut of Jude at Real (Madrid), and that makes me very happy for him."

Bellingham is tipped by many to become a legend of the modern game. His potential has no bounds, and fans will hope that the 20-year-old can continue his rich vein of form for Los Blancos.