Real Madrid prepared to launch shock move to sign Everton defender: Reports 

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are looking to launch a shock move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Standing at six-foot-five, the 21-year-old Branthwaite has been a mainstay at the heart of defence for the Toffees this season, making 21 appearances across competitions.

Happy with his performances, Everton tied up the defender to a new deal till the 2026-27 season. Branthwaite has also been tipped to receive a senior England call-up. His impressive performances haven't gone unnoticed, as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the player.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti handed Branthwaite his Everton debut during his time at Goodison Park. The pair are reportedly in touch, and Branthwaite also shares a cordial relationship with Ancelotti's son, Davide.

Real Madrid are looking to sign a new defender, as Eder Militao and David Alaba are on the sidelines due to potentially season-ending ACL injuries. Former PSV star Branthwaite is on Los Blancos' radar.

Branthwaite, though, is a key player for Everton as they look to escape relegation. Hence, they have slapped a £100 million (according to The Sun) price tag on him to fend off interest from potential suitors.

The player's agent David Reeves, though, has hinted that his client is entirely focused on Everton, saying (via The Sun):

“Everton were the ones who took a chance on Jarrad in signing him from Carlisle, and he is happy getting a run in the team and playing well. You can’t help but notice the way he is performing, but he’s a loyal, level-headed lad, and he’s enjoying this moment."

He added:

“He just wants to carry on growing as a player, getting better.”

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race after 19 games, so reinforcing their defence is one of their primary agendas.

Real Madrid legend Marcelo raves about Jude Bellingham

Since his reported €103 million summer move from Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham has been exceptional for Los Blancos. He has 17 goals and five assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Marcelo recently met his former side ahead of their trip to Riyadh for the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (January 10). He spoke highly of Bellingham, telling Los Blancos media:

"He's my son Liam's hero, and he wanted to have his picture taken with him. He's looking very good. He's had a great start. Everybody knows that at Real Madrid there's always room for improvement, but he's had a tremendous start, almost unbeatable "

Jude Bellingham, 20, won the Kopa Trophy in 2023. Given his quality and form, coupled with the fact that he's very young, the Englishman is expected to achieve many more accolades.