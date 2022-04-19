Real Madrid 're-assessing possibility' of signing Barcelona target - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona target Antonio Rudiger. The Chelsea defender has just over two months remaining on his deal with the Blues.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid were offered the chance to sign the German defender by the player's representatives earlier this season. Los Blancos, though, did not express any interest in the 29-year-old then.

They have, however, reignited their interest in the German after witnessing his incredible performance in Chelsea's 3-2 victory in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Rudiger has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2021. He helped the Blues reach the FA Cup final and win the UEFA Champions League last season.

The German has continued his impressive form this season, helping the Blues win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup and finish runners-up in the EFL Cup. The 29-year-old has also helped the west London club secure a place in the FA Cup final, thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

According to talkSPORT, Rudiger had agreed to extend his deal with Chelsea. The club, though, are not allowed to renew the contracts of their existing players. That's because of the UK government sanctions imposed on their owner Roman Abramovich for Russia's Ukraine invasion. The former AS Roma star is, therefore, expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have lacked defensive solidity in recent months. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's side has conceded ten goals in their last six games across competitions. The club are expected to sign a long-term replacement for veteran left-back Marcelo, who is expected to leave this summer.

The Spanish giants could sign Antonio Rudiger and deploy the versatile David Alaba as a left-back next season. The La Liga leaders are expected to face stiff competition from Barcelona for the Chelsea star's signature, though.

Barcelona view Rudiger as a potential replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique. The Blaugrana reportedly met the defender's representatives last month to discuss a potential move to the Camp Nou.

Antonio Rudiger could prefer a move to Barcelona over Real Madrid

Real Madrid have dominated La Liga this season. They are currently atop the league table, 15 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona. Los Blancos eliminated PSG and Chelsea en route the UEFA Champions League semifinals, where they will face Manchester City.

The Spanish giants, however, possess an ageing squad. The likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. The club could, therefore, replace their core in the coming years, which could bring about a period of uncertainty.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are seemingly on the rise under Xavi Hernandez. The Blaugrana were languishing in ninth place in the league table when the Spaniard took over the reins midway through the first half of the season. They have climbed up to second place in the league table now.

Barcelona possess many young talents who are seen as the future of the squad as Xavi attempts to build a dynasty at the Camp Nou. The opportunity to be part of the former Spain midfielder's project could be more enticing than a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for Rudiger.

