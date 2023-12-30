Real Madrid's offer for Kylian Mbappe revealed as they set deadline for PSG to make decision - Reports

Real Madrid are set to reengage in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe in January. The Spanish giants are seeking clarity on the striker's willingness to join them following the expiration of his contract with the Parisians on June 30.

According to Marca, this anticipated communication follows a previous agreement to reconnect in early January. Real Madrid are prepared to swiftly finalise the deal if the response from Mbappe's camp is favourable. Madrid will look for an answer from either his mother and agent Fayza Lamari or directly from the player.

According to the report, this forthcoming negotiation mirrors a previous agreement made in mid-May 2022. Both parties reportedly settled on terms, which Mbappe eventually declined to finalise.

The Spanish giants have chosen to stand firm on the initially agreed terms: an annual net salary of €26 million and a signing bonus of €130 million.

These figures align with the club's salary structure, aimed at maintaining harmony within the team and avoiding discord. It means that while Kylian Mbappe would become the highest-paid player at the Santiago Bernabeu, the club have no intentions of surpassing their self-imposed financial boundaries.

Real Madrid adamant about Kylian Mbappe's early decision to leave PSG

According to Marca, Madrid's approach to signing Kylian Mbappe this time is a departure from past experiences, marred by indecision and delay, which they are adamant to avoid.

Should Mbappe show any reluctance or uncertainty regarding their offer, the La Liga giants are expected to view it as disinterest from the forward. However, during their last interaction, Mbappe expressed a clear intention to conclude his tenure with PSG before making the transition to the Bernabeu.

The club, while still keen on signing a player of Kylian Mbappe's stature, especially when he will be out of contract, no longer view his acquisition as a necessity.

Across competitions this season, Jude Bellingham - who arrived this summer - has racked up a remarkable return of 17 goals and five assists across 21 appearances. In La Liga, he looks set to win the Pichchi trophy, as he has 13 goals in 16 games while playing as an attacking midfielder.

With his attacking output and quality, as well as others like Vinicius Junior impressing, Real Madrid have no pressing need for the PSG superstar.