Real Madrid see Manchester City superstar as a potential replacement for Toni Kroos - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Manchester City midfielder Rodri as a replacement for the retiring Toni Kroos. The 34-year-old is retiring after the European Championship next month.

Kroos is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation. However, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner is hanging up his boots following Euro 2024 in Germany.

That means he only has two more games to go in his club career, culminating with the UEFA Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley on June 1.

Los Blancos would find it tough to find a like-for-like replacement for Kross, but Rodri could be a decent enough option. The Spaniard has been a stalwart for City since arriving at the Etihad four years ago.

As per Tribal Football, the La Liga champions are looking to snap up the 27-year-old. But any potential transfer would be complicated, as the player is contracted to City till 2027. Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is another option, as per the same report.

Rodri - who has a market value of €110 million (as per Transfermarkt) - has 26 goals and 30 assists in 256 games across competitions at the Etihad. He has won 11 titles at the club, including the continental treble last season, and four (consecutive) Premier League titles.

What's next for Real Madrid and Manchester City?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid and Manchester City have had fabulous seasons. While Los Blancos have won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles, City won the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League.

Both sides could add to their trophy hauls before the season draws to a close. Los Blancos close out their triumphant La Liga-winning campaign at home to Real Betis on Saturday (May 25) before taking on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final a week later.

Meanwhile, Manchester City - fresh off an unprecedented Premier League four-peat - close their season with the FA Cup final with Manchester United on Saturday at the Wembley. Pep Guardiola's side beat United 2-1 in the final last year.