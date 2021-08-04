Real Madrid could sell Isco this summer - Reports

Real Madrid star Isco could be sold by the club this summer as Carlo Ancelotti looks to prepare a squad ready to win big titles next season.

Isco has had a difficult few seasons at Real Madrid, and failed to recapture his form during former manager Zinedine Zidane’s second spell at the club. The Spaniard made only 25 appearances for Real Madrid last season, started in only eight of those games.

There are doubts about his future at Real Madrid, as Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t see him as integral to his plans, so Isco could very well be sold.

As per Diario AS, Ancelotti needs only 22 senior players in the Real Madrid squad. Antonio Blanco, Miguel Gutierrez and Victor Chust will be promoted to the senior squad to make it 25.

The club are also trying to sell Mariano Diaz this summer, while the duo of Jesus Vallejo and Takefusi Kubo could be sent out on loan once again.

Ceballos and Jovic could join Isco through the Real Madrid exit door this summer

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to use a 4-3-3 system next season, so Isco is unlikely to fit in. With players like Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Madrid and Martin Odegaard in the squad, Isco might see very little playing time.

Dani Ceballos is another midfielder who could be sold this summer after an underwhelming loan spell at Arsenal last season. The Spaniard has been linked with a return to Real Betis.

And finally, Luka Jovic, who joined the club in 2019 for a hefty €63 million, could also be shipped out. The Serbian has so far failed to shine at Real Madrid, mustering just four goals in 18 games in the Bundesliga in a loan stint during the second half of last season.

Real Madrid must sell Isco. The price tag is €20M, but a discount is possible. Milan are looking for a trequartista and have an excellent relationship with the Blancos. #RMFC #ACMilan [@mirkocalemme] pic.twitter.com/LrehnD5qq6 — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) August 2, 2021

Luka Jovic could remain at Real Madrid if they fail to sign suitable replacements, but the same cannot be said of Isco. Real Madrid have more options in midfield, so it’s unlikely the former Malaga man will be given a chance by Ancelotti.

Isco has been linked with a move to Arsenal, but transfer talks are yet to take place in this regard. So it remains to be seen where the Spaniard will play at next season.

