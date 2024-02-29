Real Madrid set to give 32-year-old star a 1-year contract renewal at end of season - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to extend veteran defender Lucas Vazquez's deal by a year when his current one expires at the end of the season.

Vazquez, 32, has been a key player for Los Blancos this season, contributing a goal and four assists in 26 games across competitions, starting 12 times. Overall, the right-back has 34 goals and 61 assists in 337 games, winning three La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles, among others.

However, the Spaniard is in the final six months of his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. But the club hierarchy is apparently pleased with his contributions, despite Vazquez not being a first-team regular.

As per Madrid Xtra (via Marca), the La Liga leaders are looking to offer Vazquez a one-year extension, which expires in 2025.

Four of Vazquez's goal contributions - one goal and three assists - have come in the league, where Los Blancos are six points clear at the top after 26 games. His other goal contribution - an assist - has come in the UEFA Champions League.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a fabulous season. As mentioned above, they lead the title race with 12 games to go as they seek a second La Liga triumph in three years.

Despite their early Copa del Rey exit, Los Blancos won their first trophy of the season, dethroning defending champions Barcelona 4-1 in the final to win the Supercopa Espana.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have also flourished in Europe, producing a 'perfect' group-stage campaign in the UEFA Champions League. They extended their winning run in the competition to seven with a narrow 1-0 win at RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 first leg.

Following a 1-0 La Liga home win over Sevilla at the weekend, Los Blancos next take on Valencia away on Saturday (March 2) before entertaining Leipzig four days later in the Champions League.