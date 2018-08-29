Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rumour: Real Madrid set to hijack deal for Ligue 1 star

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
1.61K   //    29 Aug 2018, 00:50 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Florentino Perez is looking to round off the transfer window with a shock signing.

What's the rumour?

According to the Spanish outlet MARCA, Real Madrid are set to hijack a deal to sign Mariano Diaz from Olympique Lyon, just a year after they sold him to the French club.


In case you didn't know...

Benfica v Lyon - International Champions Cup
Mariano Diaz celebrating a goal with his teammate.

Mariano is a 25-year-old striker, who has previously played for both Real Madrid's youth team and senior team. The highly talented centre-forward announced himself in Spain as he bagged some important goals for Real Madrid, in LaLiga 2016-17, as they secured their 33rd league title.

Last summer, Los Blancos sold Mariano to Lyon for eight mil euros with a buy-back clause. Since joining the French side, the Castilla graduate has shown remarkable growth, scoring 18 goals and racking up 4 assists in the Ligue 1 last season.

Although Real Madrid Manager Julen Lopetegui and President Florentino Perez seemed convinced with their squad strength earlier in the season, the 4-2 Super Cup defeat they suffered at the hands of local rivals, Atletico Madrid, has acted as a wake-up call that may now pressure them to finally sign a striker.


The heart of the matter

Following the departure of Real Madrid's highest-ever goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Spanish side need to make sure they fill the attacking void left behind by him.

Real Madrid are, reportedly, hoping to finally end their pursuit for a top striker this summer by bringing Mariano back to the club before the transfer deadline on August 31.

The Dominican-Spanish footballer was set to leave for Sevilla after agreeing a deal worth 30 mil euros. However, Real Madrid have now approached him for a Bernabeu return and could very well hijack the transfer deal, which would have made Mariano Sevilla's most expensive signing.

Real's desperate need for a striker, coupled with Mariano's fine form for Lyon, could lead to the signing being made official within the next 48 hours.


Rumour rating/probability: 8/10

MARCA is one of the best sources in Spanish football, especially when it comes to Real Madrid news.

Given Los Blancos' lack of depth in attack and the limited time they have to sign a forward before the transfer window closes, it looks highly likely that Mariano is their only feasible option right now.

Video Highlight

Mariano is fast, agile, and possesses brilliant heading and finishing abilities, which make him the perfect choice for Los Vikingos.


What's next?

After the UEFA Super Cup defeat, Real Madrid have reacted well, claiming six points out of six as they comfortably sit at the top of the LaLiga table. Lopetegui has helped the team bounce back and Real appear to be in good touch at the moment.

Mariano's arrival would ensure that there's no dearth of attacking options in the squad, and that Lopetegui has an option to rest Benzema, as and when needed, before big matches.


Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Sevilla FC Football Mariano Díaz Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Reports: Real Madrid plot last ditch swoop for former...
RELATED STORY
Sevilla 3-2 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
3 things Real Madrid did wrong in 3-2 defeat to Sevilla
RELATED STORY
Sevilla 3-2 Real Madrid: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 best debuts in recent memory
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid ready to pay €70m to hijack...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to hijack Barcelona's top target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star on the brink of a loan...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to hijack move for Barcelona's top...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid battle for Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
Week 3
31 Aug GET REA 11:30 PM Getafe vs Real Valladolid
01 Sep EIB REA 01:30 AM Eibar vs Real Sociedad
01 Sep VIL GIR 01:30 AM Villarreal vs Girona
PP RAY ATH Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Club
01 Sep CEL ATL 10:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Atlético Madrid
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
02 Sep LEV VAL 03:30 PM Levante vs Valencia
02 Sep DEP ESP 07:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Espanyol
02 Sep BAR HUE 10:00 PM Barcelona vs Huesca
03 Sep REA SEV 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Sevilla
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us