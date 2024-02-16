Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham could face a 10-game ban for allegedly abusing Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood, according to talkSPORT.

Bellingham is accused of uttering an offensive remark to Greenwood during Los Blancos' 2-0 La Liga win against Getafe on February 2. After Getafe filed an official complaint to La Liga, the matter was referred to the competition committee of Spain’s football federation.

It's reported that the committee will appoint a judge to investigate the matter before reaching a conclusion within two weeks. If the offence is found to be 'serious', Bellingham will face a four-game ban, but it could increase to 10 if the claim is considered ‘grave'.

La Liga said (via talkSPORT):

"It must also be reported that after the end of the match, messages were detected through social media regarding a possible incident in which visiting player Jude Bellingham allegedly insulted local player Mason Greenwood in English after an action in the game.

"Numerous media outlets have reported on this incident, as confirmed in the attached incident report."

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been a hit for Carlo Ancelotti's side since arriving for a reported €103 million in the summer. Bellingham has scored 20 goals and assisted eight in 29 games across competitions.

He's out with an ankle sprain sustained in the 4-0 win over Girona on Saturday (February 10). The English midfielder is expected to return in the first week of March.

Brahim Diaz lavishes praise on Real Madrid attacker Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz filled in for Jude Bellingham in the attacking midfield role in the 1-0 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg win at RB Leipzig on Tuesday (February 13).

Diaz scored the only goal of the game (48'), finding the far corner from the right-hand of the box. Speaking about Bellingham, with whom he has shared the pitch 18 times, Diaz said (via GOAL):

"I love (Bellingham). From the first moment, we've got on really well. I'm helping him with his Spanish. He's a world-class player. I enjoy playing with him. Apart from the charisma he has, he's a great person."

This season, the 24-year-old attacker has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances across competitions.