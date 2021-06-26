Real Madrid star keen on move to Manchester United despite interest from Chelsea - Reports

Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane is keen on a move to Manchester United despite interest from the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Independent (via Football Talk), Varane is interested in a move to Manchester United and is ready to reject a contract extension at Real Madrid. The 28-year-old only has one year remaining on his Los Blancos contract, which expires in the summer of 2022. The Athletic has reported that Varane is ready to snub a new deal from Real Madrid to be able to pursue a new challenge.

Due to his contract situation, top European clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG, are all interested in signing the French international, who is currently valued at £60 million.

Varane's preferred destination is Manchester United, though, and the French player hopes to land a contract worth £400,000 per week at Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils will be reluctant to pay such hefty wages to a player after seeing the likes of Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez fail at the club.

🚨| Real Madrid will try to convince Varane to stay. But it seems he wants to try something new. Clubs like Manchester United & Chelsea are waiting to see what the price will be. Varane is focusing on EURO, the saga could be long.@FabrizioRomano @podcastherewego — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) June 23, 2021

Chelsea and Manchester United looking to strengthen their defence this summer

Champions League winners Chelsea are in search of a new centre-back this summer. Despite Thiago Silva's brilliant performances last season, the Brazilian will turn 37 this year and cannot go on forever.

Despite Silva's age, a new centre-back is not a priority at Chelsea, with manager Thomas Tuchel instead looking for a new centre-forward this summer. Chelsea's attacking arsenal needs a tweak after big-money signing Timo Werner failed to live up to expectations.

Raphael Varane (right) could partner Pogba at Manchester United. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United, meanwhile, need a new centre-back. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign a long-term partner for Harry Maguire to be able to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. The Norwegian manager does not trust the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, who are injury prone and are prone to errors.

The only spanner in the works is Varane's transfer fee. Real Madrid want £60 million for a player who is into the final year of his contract. Manchester United could use the same argument against Real Madrid to reduce Varane's asking price this summer.

Varane wants United move, his first choicehttps://t.co/YSdzJfmims — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 25, 2021

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Bhargav