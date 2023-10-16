Real Madrid star's ban reduced by 2 games, set to be available for El Clasico: Reports

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez's three-game suspension has been reportedly reduced to two. That potentially makes him available for the El Clasico clash at Barcelona on October 28.

Nacho, 33, saw red for a poor tackle on Girona forward Portu in the 3-0 win at the Montilvi last month. The stoppage time challenge earned Nacho a three-game suspension, making him unavailable for the next three La Liga games against Osasuna, Sevilla and Barcelona.

The Los Blancos defender apologised to Portu for his ill-timed challenge. Madrid, plagued by a defensive crisis, appealed against the three-game ban. COPE (via Madrid Universal) have reported that their appeal has been accepted.

Nacho's ban has been reportedly reduced to two games, considering the defender's apology to his opponent and his generally decent fair play record over his career.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are without centre-back Eder Militao, who's potentially out for the season with an ACL injury. Hence, Nacho's potential availability for the season's first Clasico should come as a huge relief for Ancelotti.

However, Nacho might not start at the Montjuic against Barca, as David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are Ancelotti's first-choice central defensive pair.

Real Madrid's 2023-24 season so far

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have made a sparkling start to the new season despite long-term injuries to two key players, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao (both ACL).

Carlo Ancelotti's side's only loss in 11 games across competitions this season came against Atletico Madrid in the league. Los Blancos lost the away game 3-1, which snapped their perfect 6-0 start to the season.

The La Liga giants won their opening five La Liga games and their UEFA Champions League opener before coming undone at the Metropolitano. Nevertheless, they have bounced back in style, winning their next four games across competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

After nine games, Los Blancos are atop the La Liga standings with 24 points, two clear of second-placed Girona and three ahead of Barca. Overall, Ancelotti's side have won 10 games across competitions this season: eight in La Liga and two in the Champions League.

Real Madrid next take on Sevilla away in the league on October 21. They then travel to Braga three days later in the Champions League before visiting Barca in La Liga on October 28 for the season's first El Clasico.