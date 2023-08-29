Real Madrid star tempted by a possible move to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami - Reports

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric could reportedly join 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami, as per reports.

Modric recently extended his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu till the end of the season. However, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner appears unsettled due to his dwindling game time amid new arrivals in the summer.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that Modric remains a key part of his plans. However, workload management could see the Croatian play fewer games than usual as Madrid also have one eye on the future of the club.

As per SPORT, Modric ignored offers from the MLS and Saudi Pro League this summer to remain at Madrid. However, the publication (via Fichajes) reports that Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has had conversations with the 37-year-old. That could see him join forces with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi at the DRV Pink Stadium.

However, any transfer to the MLS side is likely not happening immediately, as Modric is focused on giving his best for Madrid in what could be his final season at the club.

How has Luka Modric and Lionel Messi fared for Real Madrid & Inter Miami respectively this season?

Modric (right) has had a stellar career at Real Madrid.

Luka Modric and Lionel Messi have had contrasting starts to the new season. The 37-year-old Croatia international has made three appearances - all in La Liga - for Madrid. However, none of them have been starts.

Modric has had a stellar career for Real Madrid, bagging 37 goals and 77 assists in 491 games across competitions. However, none of those goal contributions have come this campaign, as the midfielder has tallied just 56 minutes of cumulative game time.

In stark contrast, Lionel Messi has made a rousing start to life at Inter Miami. The 36-year-old has played nine games across competitions, bagging 11 goals and three assists across competitions. That includes 10 goals and an assist in the Herons' victorious Leagues Cup campaign, their first trophy in their short five-year history.