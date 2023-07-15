Real Madrid star wants to leave Santiago Bernabeu amid interest from Manchester United - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid defender David Alaba wants to leave the Spanish club amidst interest from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Alaba, formerly of Bayern Munich, joined the Los Blancos in the summer of 2021. He has since made 85 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

Apart from his familiar left-back position, Alaba has often been used as a central defender by Carlo Ancelotti. However, the El Nacional report suggests that Carlo Ancelotti hasn't been happy with the Austrian's performances recently.

Alaba made 39 appearances across competitions last season, bagging two goals and three assists. El Nacional, though, say that Manchester United are courting the player. The report also adds that Erik ten Hag is confident in convincing the player to join the Old Trafford side.

The likes of Raphael Varane and Casemiro have recently joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid. Alaba is the latest player to be linked with a move to the club.

The 31-year-old is contracted with the La Liga giants till the 2025-26 season. According to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €40 million.

What Casemiro said about leaving Real Madrid to join Manchester United?

Fans were stunned when Casemiro decided to leave Real Madrid to join Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder was a key part of Los Blancos' set-up and was a serial winner with the La Liga giants.

Casemiro, though, decided to embark on a new challenge by joining the Red Devils. It was a brave decision from the player to test the waters in a new league. Speaking about the same, Casemiro recently told Placar (via GOAL):

"It was a chance to leave a big club on top, at an age that still allows me to have that willpower. If it was two or three years from now, I wouldn't be leaving Real Madrid to go to another big club, I wouldn't have (had) that ambition to change leagues."

Speaking about his adaptation at Old Trafford, he added:

"Everyone at the club has always been very affectionate. I felt loved from day one, which wasn't easy after spending ten years at Real Madrid. It's been a very good mix, from the fans, staff, players, and that's been very important for my adaptation."

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season. They also won the Carabao Cup and finished runner-ups in the FA Cup. With the team back in the UEFA Champions League next season, manager Erik ten Hag will look to bank on the five-time winner's experience.