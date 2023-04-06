Real Madrid star willing to apologise to Florentino Perez to get contract extension - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is willing to apologise to president Florentino Perez to secure a contract extension. Asensio's current deal with Los Blancos expires in the summer.

The Spaniard has put on good performances recently and was on the scoresheet in the team's last La Liga clash against Real Valldolid, which Madrid won 6-0. Asensio, though, is reportedly not in good terms with Perez, as he's taking too long to sign an extension with Los Blancos.

Moreover, he was also linked with a move to Barcelona, which is a serious matter for the club. That could have similar to the Luis Figo situation but in reverse order. Since joining Real Madrid in 2015, Asensio has made 271 appearances for the club, scoring 57 goals and providing 30 assists.

He has been in great form this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 38 games across competitions.

Real Madrid stars react to Barcelona win

Real Madrid demolished Barcelona 4-0 at the Camp Nou in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal second leg on Wednesday (April 5). After Vinicius Junior opened the scoring, Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick.

Eduardo Camavinga reacted to the win (via Los Blancos' website):

"We're very happy to have won at the Camp Nou. We had to give it everything, and we managed to win 4-0. The most important thing was the team's mentality. We work together, and when we score one or two goals, we don't stop. Plus, we didn't concede any goals. This is good for the future."

He added:

"We hadn't won here for some time, and we're delighted. When I'm on the pitch, I have to give everything for the team. It's not my position, but I have to give it all for the club and to thank the coach for his faith in me."

Dani Carvajal added:

"We believed that we were coming to win and that we only had a slight disadvantage. We knew it was possible, and we believed in the victory. We were the better side and deserved to win. The gaffer played a more attacking game with Benzema, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Modric further forward. We created chances and took advantage of the spaces left by the opposition."

Real Madrid will return to action on April 8 against Villareal in La Liga, having overtuned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against their arch-rivals to reach the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna.

