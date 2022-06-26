Real Madrid superstar considering leaving club if he is not guaranteed regular playing time, Manchester City interested - Reports 

German midfielder Toni Kroos is reportedly considering his future at Real Madrid. He wants assured game time to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu and has interest from Manchester City.

As per El Nacional, Kroos could leave Real Madrid this summer, if he's not guaranteed regular game time. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has options in midfield next season, with the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco.

El Nacional has added that Kroos could be sold in the summer if he wants to leave. Los Blancos will not ask for more than €35 million for the midfielder, as he has just a season left in his current contract.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial 2014/15: 95.1%

2015/16: 94.6%

2016/17: 93.4%

2017/18: 93.9%

2018/19: 94%

2019/20: 93.8%

2020/21: 92.9%

2021/22: 93.9%



The 32-year-old was a vital part of the club's UEFA Champions League-winning campaign last season and also helped them win La Liga. However, he fears getting relegated to the bench next season as the manager plans a transition to the next set of midfield trio.

Manchester City are interested in Kross, a midfielder whom Pep Guardiola sold at Bayern Munich. The manager is looking for a midfielder this summer, as per the report, despite agreeing a deal for Kalvin Phillips last week (as per The Guardian).

Liverpool urged to sign Real Madrid's Toni Kroos ahead of Manchester City

Paul Robinson has urged Liverpool to sign Real Madrid star Toni Kroos ahead of Manchester City.

The former Premier League goalkeeper believes the German would be brilliant under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, telling Football Insider last year:

"Kroos is the type of player Liverpool are shopping for at the moment, that place in the market. They have not got the finances and the resources to compete with the other big clubs. Toni Kroos is 31, but the way he plays, you will get another four years out of him. At £20 million, it would be a good price. He's a fabulous player."

Robinson continued:

"I think Liverpool are light in that area of their squad. They massively miss (Georginio) Wijnaldum. He played almost every game last year. If they can get a player of Toni Kroos quality in January though … What is £20million in this day and age for a player of Kroos' quality. That is a deal that would be good for Liverpool."

Liverpool and City battled hard for the Premier League title last season and are expected to continue the same in the upcoming season as well.

