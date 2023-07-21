Real Madrid superstar giving personal attention to new signing Arda Guler's development: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric is giving new signing Arda Guler special attention to help the youngster grow at the club.

Guler recently completed a move to the Spanish capital from Fenerbahce as one of the top prospects in the European circuit. The Turkish youngster has drawn comparisons with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Lionel Messi.

Guler was a key player for Fenerbahce last season, bagging six goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions. He's expected to become a key player for the Madrid giants shortly. Modric taking the player under his wing could help accelerate his growth.

The 18-year-old was reportedly told by Modric that he will be handed the Real Madrid No. 10 jersey when the Croat leaves the Spanish capital. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner said (via Madrid Universal):

“I’m leaving next season, and I want you to have my jersey (10) next.”

What Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said ahead of pre-season in US?

Real Madrid are conducting their pre-season in the United States as they continue their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign. Los Blancos finished third in La Liga last season and are keen on improving their performance this campaign.

They will participate in a pre-season tournament in the US. Ahead of the start of the preparation for the new season, manager Carlo Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' website):

"We've always felt good here. It's a beautiful place. We can train well. We have competitive matches where you can see where the team's current state is.

"It's a good opportunity to try new things. There are a lot of things to check out over the next few days. Everyone has returned in good condition. We're confident and looking forward to starting the season well."

He added:

"I'm very happy with the new arrivals. They will help us and bring quality to the squad. Fran García is going to cover the left flank very well, where we had problems last year. Joselu can give us something extra in the air around the box. Guler is very talented and very young. I think the fans are going to enjoy watching him play.

"Bellingham is a great inside player with qualities that we don't have in the squad. He can play box-to-box even without the ball. The squad has improved. I want to try something new at the start, see how it goes, and if it doesn't work out, we always have the old system that has given us so much in the past."

Real Madrid have signed many new youngsters before the start of the next campaign. Hence, integrating them successfully will determine the Spanish giants' success in the upcoming season.