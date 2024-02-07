Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos’ agent initiated talks with European giants over summer transfer: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could reportedly be on his way to Juventus in the summer after his agent commenced talks with the Bianconeri.

Kroos, 34, has been at Los Blancos since 2014 and is one of the star names at the club. In 447 games across competitions, the former Germany international has contributed 28 goals and 96 assists. That includes a goal and seven assists in 30 games this term.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs ahead of a summer move. As per JuveFC, Kroos' agent has had preliminary discussions with Juventus over a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

"Toni Kroos' agent has initiated discussions regarding a move to Juventus. Preliminary negotiations have taken place between Kroos' representative and the Bianconeri regarding a potential free transfer to Juve at the end of this season," says JuveFC's tweet.

The German has won a plethora of titles at Madrid, including four UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles, among others. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Kroos has started 20 times for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season.

Injury woes for Toni Kroos' Real Madrid ahead of Girona clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are atop the La Liga standings after 23 games, two points ahead of second-placed Girona, who they host next in the league on Saturday (February 10).

However, Ancelotti has a few injury woes against the surprise package of the Spanish top flight. As per the club's website, the trio of Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez and Vinicius Junior didn't train on Wednesday (February 7) and are questionable for the weekend clash.

Rudiger has inflammation in his thigh following the clash with Getafe a week ago. Nacho has muscle fatigue, while Vinicius has neck pain, which kept him out of thr 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at home last weekend.

It's pertinent to note that the reverse fixture at Girona ended 3-0 for Toni Kroos and Co. Another victory will take them five clear at the top, with defending La Liga champions Barcelona (50) only eighth points behind.