Rumour: Real Madrid targeting Bayer Leverkusen's exciting young winger Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt is another left-winger being targeted by the club in the hope that they can successfully move Cristiano Ronaldo up top.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 21 Feb 2017, 18:51 IST

Julian Brandt is being eyed up by Real Madrid

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are reportedly weighing up a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward, Julian Brandt. The 20-year-old currently plays for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen and is seen as the future of the Los Blancos.

Brandt is a right-footer capable of playing on either wing and has the kind of talent that comes rarely. Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all scouted him heavily this season in the hope of making a move for him in the summer.

But should Real Madrid register their interest in the Bremen-born man, it’s unlikely he’ll consider the offers from England. Or elsewhere, for that matter.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid are in the market for someone the most talented forwards scouting all of Europe extensively. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema heading into the final years of their playing careers, the club is looking to bring in some of the most exciting talents to ensure the club stay similarly competitive.

Brandt is only 20 and is having a decent season for Roger Schmidt’s men scoring three goals and registering six assists in all competitions. While his numbers may seem rather unimpressive, it's his overall work on the field that keeps him in the first-team irrespective of the outcome.

The Wolfsburg youth product conjures up at least 2.2 key dribbles in vital areas for the Bundesliga side leading to goalscoring chances. His passing is also impressive for both someone so young and someone who almost always plays higher up the pitch with a 77.8% completion rate in all competitions.

The heart of the matter

A common theme in most of the rumours linking players to Real Madrid is that they’re predominantly left-wingers. Zinedine Zidane and the club seem to be seriously considering moving Cristiano Ronaldo from his usual left-wing slot to play as a striker come the start of the new season.

With Gareth Bale adept with the ball at his feet running around players, the club sees Ronaldo as the ideal striker capable of turning games on his own.

What’s next?

Should Real Madrid bid for Brandt in the summer, they’re going to have to bid in the region of €30 million. The German’s contract runs out in 2019 and the club are paying Leverkusen not only for what he’s achieved but also for his potential.

Sportskeeda’s take

Julian Brandt is yet another ridiculous talent coming out of Germany and if Real Madrid are serious about their interest in him, they aren’t going to regret signing him. He’s quick, he passes excellently and he’ll love feeding balls into Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.