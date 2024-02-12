Real Madrid team bus involved in accident in Germany ahead of UEFA Champions League clash with RB Leipzig: Reports

The Real Madrid team bus has reportedly suffered an accident in Germany ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with RB Leipzig.

Los Blancos play Leipzig away in the Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday, February 13. Ahead of the highly anticipated game, Madrid's team bus was involved in an incident.

According to BILD, a Toyota, while changing lanes, clashed with Los Merengues' team bus, causing its exterior mirror to break. The car reportedly suffered damage of €3000, but the damage sustained by the bus remains unclear. The report from BILD read (as per MadridXtra):

“On A4 highway, a white Toyota touched the Real Madrid bus. The driver of the car touched the bus while changing lanes and broke the exterior mirror. The Toyota Avensis suffered damage worth about €3,000. The extent of the damage suffered by the Real Madrid bus is not yet clear.”

Los Merengues head to the Round of 16 of the competition as the Group C winners, winning all six group games. Leipzig, meanwhile, finished second in Group G, winning four games and losing two.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti happy with Champions League return

Real Madrid are on a mission to regain their status as European champions. Los Blancos are looking to win the coveted trophy for a record-extending 15th time in their illustrious history.

They head into the game off a rousing 4-0 La Liga home win with Girona in a top-of-the-table clash. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said about the continental competition's return (via Los Blancos' website):

“We're pleased to be going back into the Champions League with a lead in La Liga despite the difficulties we've had so far with injuries. We're really excited, and we're up against opposition who we must be very careful of. We have to prepare every game like we did today."

Los Blancos, though, will be without the services of summer signing Jude Bellingham, who suffered a sprain on his left ankle in the Girona win, where he scored a brace.

The Englishman has been spectacular for Los Blancos this season, scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists in 29 games across competitions.