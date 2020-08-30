Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: €15M deal agreed, Manchester United eye Blancos star and more - 29th August 2020

Most of Real Madrid's transfer business this season is expected to comprise of outgoing moves, but there could be some big-money signings happening soon at the Bernabeu, if some reports are to be believed. Here are the top news and rumours coming out of the Santiago Bernabeu on 29th August 2020:

Real Madrid and Sevilla agree on a €15 million deal for Oscar Rodriguez

Real Madrid and Sevilla have agreed a €15 million deal for Oscar Rodriguez, according to COPE (via ManagingMadrid). The report says that the Blancos will get the first refusal on the player and also a 25% sell-on fee in the future.

The Spaniard was a target for AC Milan as well. But the Serie A side now seem to be more interested in Brahim Diaz, which has got Sevilla a free run to sign Oscar Rodriguez.

The move for Rodriguez is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Manchester United eye Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United have set their sights on signing Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid, as per Daily Express. The English report says that the left-back will be the top defensive target for the Red Devils this summer.

The report also adds that Manchester United are confident of signing Reguilon as Chelsea are no longer in the race for the player. However, Sevilla and Everton are still in the race for the Real Madrid man while rumours of interest from Juventus have also emerged.

Real Madrid are open to selling Sergio Reguilon this summer. They are reportedly looking for €25 million for Reguilon and are not interested in inserting any buy-back clause in his contract.

N'Golo Kante offered to Real Madrid

Advertisement

Chelsea have offered N'Golo Kante to Real Madrid, according to Football Insider. The report says that the Blues are looking to raise funds for other player signings they are keen on making and are hence open to selling the Frenchman.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been a huge fan of Kante and reportedly wants him as a replacement for Casemiro. The report adds that Chelsea are looking for £60 million for the World-Cup winner this summer. The Blues are looking to sell the former Leicester City man and get Declan Rice from West Ham United.

PSG have also been linked with a stunning move for N'Golo Kante, but nothing has materialised on that front so far.