Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in the fray to sign a world-class striker, Madrid star wants a loan move and more - 22nd September 2020

Real Madrid are not planning on signing any big-name players this summer, but a few outgoing transfers have happened at the club.

However, reports in the media seem to suggest that there could be one big-name player who may arrive at Real Madrid before the transfer window closes next month. All that and more in today’s Real Madrid transfer news roundup as on 22nd September 2020.

Edinson Cavani offered to Real Madrid

With Edinson Cavani still looking for a club, reports now suggest that Real Madrid are in the fray to sign the player. MARCA said in this regard that the striker could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The report also said that the striker is looking for a €7 million-a-season contract at Real Madrid. The 33-year-old left PSG earlier this summer after his contract with the French champions had expired.

Gareth Bale’s agent comments on Manchester United 'missing out' on signing the player

Gareth Bale’s agent has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur made the first move for the player, and Manchester United were always behind in the race to get the Welshman. The Real Madrid star has joined his former club on a season-long loan and is set to make his second debut late next month. Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said in this regard:

“Basically, it was a conversation between (Tottenham chairman) Daniel Levy, and myself where the subject came up. I suggested it, and Daniel was interested. So that’s basically how it was done. No magic, just long chats. Daniel Levy’s been interested in bringing Gareth back for a long time. There was always a reason why that didn't happen. But this was just the right moment. They (Tottenham) made the move first.”

Luka Jovic looking to leave Real Madrid on a loan move

Luka Jovic is looking to leave Real Madrid and join Eintracht Frankfurt. The report in this regard comes from El Partidazo Cope who say that the striker is desperate to leave the Bernabeu side this summer.

Zinedine Zidane was keen on working with the striker last summer. But things have changed in a year, and Jovic is no longer in Zidane's plans at the club. Jovic said in this regard:

“Zinedine Zidane is the one who wanted me at Real Madrid. The negotiations were very complicated between my club and Real Madrid. They almost broke down, but it was Zidane who insisted me to wear their jersey.”

Real Madrid have been looking to sell Jovic this summer, but no club have managed to match Los Blancos' asking price of €50 million for the player so far.