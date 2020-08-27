Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Sevilla eye 2 Real Madrid stars, Blancos midfielder rejects AC Milan move and more - 26th August 2020

Real Madrid, who are desperate to sell their deadwood, are likely to get a few of them off their books soon. Oscar Rodriguez is one such player who has generated a lot of interest from various clubs while Dani Ceballos is another who has a tug of war going on for him.

Here are the top Real Madrid news and rumours of the day, as on 26th August 2020:

Sevilla eye two Real Madrid stars

Sevilla have already confirmed their interest in Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon and are now keen on getting his teammate Oscar Rodriguez too. Marca report that the Spanish side are looking to sign the Madrid star after the departure of Ever Banega and Franco Vazquez from Seville.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking for €20 million for the 22-year-old Rdoriguez. Sevilla are not the only club, however, who are interested in the player as AC Milan have also been in talks to sign him as well as Brahim Diaz.

Dani Ceballos rejects AC Milan move

Dani Ceballos has rejected a chance to join AC Milan, as per Defensa Central. The report says that the Spaniard is only looking to join Arsenal and is likely to push for a move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal have already confirmed their interest in signing the midfielder and will begin talks soon in this regard. They are reportedly looking to wind up other deals before getting hold of the Real Madrid star.

Real Madrid legend Raul reacts after lifting UEFA Youth League Championship

Real Madrid won the UEFA Youth League Championship last night. Their head coach Raul said after the win:

“This is an extraordinary team, and we were very hungry to win this tournament,. This is comparable with some of the biggest moments I experienced as a player. It’s wonderful, and I’d like to congratulate the lads because this is a huge step in their careers”.

“It’s a historic day for all of us. I’ve been lucky enough to experience many beautiful things, and this is another one of those. The warmth of all these lads, how they’ve competed in all four games despite not being used to playing so often, they should be immensely proud”.

Real Madrid defeated Benfica 3-2 in the final to lift the 2019-20 UEFA Youth League trophy.