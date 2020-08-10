Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Zidane wants two players signed, €60M star linked with AC Milan and more - 9th August 2020

Real Madrid are not keen on spending big this summer, but it looks like Zinedine Zidane is not on board with it. The papers have linked the Spanish champions with multiple players today; here are the top rumours:

Zidane wants two players signed

Zinedine Zidane wants two players signed by Real Madrid this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report claims that the manager wants a midfielder and a striker at any cost.

Mundo Deportivo notes that Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is the number one choice of the Real Madrid manager for the midfield option. He has been linked with a move to Madrid for a long time, but earlier reports suggested that he would have to wait until 2021 to get the move.

The manager also wants a striker signed this summer as Luka Jovic is not the player he trusts. However, the board wants Jovic sold before signing another striker.

AC Milan offer escape route to Jovic

With Real Madrid not looking too keen to retain Luka Jovic, it looks like there are several clubs ready to sign the young striker this summer. AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing him and have made moves in this regard as well.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Serie A side are ready to take the striker if he is not a part of plans at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are reportedly looking for €60 million for Jovic - the same amount they paid for him last summer.

Nagelsmann confirms he rejected Real Madrid

Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed that he rejected an approach from Real Madrid in 2018. The RB Leipzig manager claims that it was a step too soon for him and that is why he rejected the move at that time. He said:

“We had phone calls, but in the end the one who decided was me. I believed it was not the right step to go to Real Madrid. I was one of the candidates, and the list was not very long. For me, that was important. I had a good chat with Jose Angel Sanchez, and we decided that it was not the right step at that time. We agreed that we could talk again in the future if Real Madrid needed a coach, and I was available.”