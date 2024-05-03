Real Madrid veteran set to move to MLS in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid right-back Nacho Fernandez could reportedly be off to MLS in the summer.

The 34-year-old - who is out of contract in the summer - has made 38 appearances across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's team, starting 28 times, making no goal contribution.

The one-club man has been at Los Blancos his entire senior career after graduating from the club's Castilla academy. Since his first-team debut in the 2010-11 season, Nacho has made 357 appearances across competitions, bagging 16 goals and nine assists.

He has won a plethora of titles at the club, including four La Liga and five UEFA Champions League, among others. But as per J Felix Diaz (via Madrid Xtra), the Spaniard is heading to MLS in the summer, bringing down the curtains to his successful stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Ancelotti's side looking to win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double, Nacho has an opportunity to add to his 24 senior titles at the club as he possibly embarks on the next chapter of his career outside Spanish shores.

MLS features many big-name players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who have plied their trade in the Spanish top flight with distinction.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb campaign across competitions. They won their first title of the season in the Supercopa Espana earlier this year, beating defending champions Barcelona in the final.

Barring an early exit in the Copa del Rey (against Atletico Madrid), Ancelotti's charges have excelled in La Liga and UEFA Champions League. Eleven points clear at the top with five games to go, Los Blancos will clinch a record-extending 36th La Liga title this weekend if they beat Cadiz at home on Saturday (May 4) and second-placed Barcelona do not win at Girona on the same day.

In the UEFA Champions League, Ancelotti's men drew 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their semifinal. The tie will conclude at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (May 8).