Real Madrid waiting over fitness of key star ahead of UCL clash against Atletico Madrid after he missed training session: Reports

Real Madrid lock horns with Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday (March 11). Carlo Ancelotti's side lead 2-1 in the tie.

Ad

However, heading into the second leg, winger Brahim Diaz missed Monday's training session due to fever, as per journalist Melchor Ruiz. The 25-year-old had scored the winner in the first leg.

Despite the presence of Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, Diaz's potential absence could be felt by Los Blancos. His goal against Atletico was his second Champions League goal of the season, with the first coming against Manchester City last month.

Ad

Trending

With 13 goal contributions - six goals and seven assists - across competitions this season, Diaz is a vital cog in Ancelotti's system.

Although a right winger, Diaz was deployed on the left wing by Ancelotti in the last clash. His and Rodrygo's presence on the flanks, coupled with Vinicius and Mbappe's prowess in the attacking third gave problems galore to Diego Simeone's side.

The first leg started with Rodrygo giving his side the lead in the fourth minute before Julian Alvarez equalised for Simeone's side before the break. In the 55th minute, Diaz's strike turned out to be the winner.

Ad

Real Madrid set UEFA Champions League record in first leg against Atletico Madrid

With their win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg, Real Madrid have completed 300 matches in the UEFA Champions League or European Cup, becoming the first side to accomplish the feat.

Los Blancos have earned victories in their last five knockout fixtures. Moreover, for the first time, they have gone unbeaten in their last 10 fixtures, winning six.

After the Madrid derby in the continental competition in midweek, Real Madrid will return to action in La Liga on Saturday (March 15) against Villarreal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback