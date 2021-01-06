Reports - 5 Real Madrid players blacklisted by Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has developed a reputation of falling out with players during his time as Real Madrid manager, and it now seems that five new names have been added to that list.

According to Sportslens, the Real Madrid manager has blacklisted five players of his current squad. The players who are reportedly no longer looking eye to eye with the French manager are Isco, Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Andriy Lunin.

This is not the first time the Frenchman has isolated players at Real Madrid. Zidane’s fall out with Gareth Bale cost the Welshman his place in the starting eleven. James Rodriguez also bore the brunt of Zidane’s ire. The Columbian eventually moved on to Everton after a loan stint with Bayern Munich. Now it appears that five more players are next on the line.

It is hard to imagine how far Isco, one of the players in the list, has fallen down the pecking order at Los Blancos in recent years. The former Malaga midfielder was once the backbone of the Real Madrid team but has had a diminishing role in recent times.

The player is now reportedly ready to explore a future away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with Arsenal interested in a loan move.

Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid’s Isco as per @MarkyMBryans More on @TeleFootball — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) December 29, 2020

Spanish right-back Alvaro Odriozola, despite his initial promise, finds himself cast away too. However, Odriozola was never a part of Zidane’s plans in the first place, something that has not changed this season either.

The Spaniard enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Bayern Munich last term but has featured just once this season for Real Madrid. He even picked up an injury during that outing and currently finds himself relegated to the bench.

Luka Jovic

Eder Militao, the third man on the list, finds himself behind second-choice Nacho Fernandez in Zidane’s pecking order. The Brazilian has struggled to adapt to life at Real Madrid since making his move in 2019, and his future at the Santiago Bernabeu looks bleak.

Luka Jovic and Andriy Lunin, the last two names on the list, have both struggled for game-time this season. While the Serbian striker has fallen behind third-choice Mariano Diaz, Lunin has not played a single minute for Real Madrid this term.

📊| Luka Jović hasn’t played a single minute for Real Madrid in 53 days, or 11 matches.



He was injured and COVID-19 positive which resulted in him missing 7 of those games, and in the 4 other games, he was benched for 90 minutes. #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 30, 2020

Falling out with Zidane has almost always marked the end of a player’s Real Madrid career in recent seasons. It remains to be seen what lies in store for these five players.