Reports: Barcelona dealt huge blow in pursuit of Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has long been seen as the replacement to Luis Suarez at Barcelona. But now it seems his move to the Nou Camp could be delayed.

That is because the Argentine is reportedly ready to agree to a new contract at Inter, which would scupper Barcelona's chances of signing the forward in the summer.

Martinez rose to prominence at Inter Milan last season, scoring 21 goals to help the Nerazzurri finish second in the Serie A, and runner-up in the Europa League. This season, the striker managed to bag 11 goals in 28 appearances and is currently helping his side win their first Serie A title in a decade.

As per Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport, Inter Milan have offered Martinez a new contract worth €86,500 per week, which would also see the Italian giants remove the €98 million release clause that the striker currently has. The Argentine currently earns only €48,000 per week, which was a huge factor why Barcelona were after him.

The Italian outlet also reports that Martinez has already agreed to sign this new contract, and the Argentine is ready to pledge his future to Inter Milan for the foreseeable future, at least.

10 - Lautaro Martínez is the youngest player to have scored 10+ Serie A goals current season and the fourth youngest in the top-5 European leagues 2020/21 (after Erling Haaland, Silas Wamangituka and Kylian Mbappé). Bull.#InterBenevento pic.twitter.com/6oUrpzPfMN — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 30, 2021

The striker is a key player for the Nerazzurri and has formed an impressive partnership with fellow striker Romelu Lukaku up front. At only 23 years, Martinez could lead the line for Inter Milan for years to come.

Missing out on Lautaro Martinez doesn't leave too many options available for Barcelona

Ronald Koeman will need to find a solution quickly

It seemed like Barcelona had their hearts set on Lautaro Martinez to replace Luis Suarez, as the Blaugrana haven't found a player to lead their line for them since the Uruguayan left for Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

Now, it could be difficult for Barcelona to sign a star striker for next season, as the club are in a financial hole because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Barcelona have tried a multitude of players u -front this season but do not have an out-and-out centre forward at the club.

The Blaugrana currently sit fourth in the La Liga table, ten points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona have struggled to find a reliable source of goals apart from Lionel Messi this season, and it seems the club needs a striker sooner rather than later. The club has been linked with a move for Lyon's Memphis Depay, with manager Ronald Koeman said to be a huge fan of his younger compatriot.