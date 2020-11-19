Reports: Barcelona and Real Madrid keen on signing Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both reportedly interested in completing a deal for 26-year-old Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes, according to Fichajes (via sportsmole). The Portuguese star has been in superb form for the Red Devils and has unquestionably been Manchester United's best player since his arrival at the club earlier this year.

After arriving at Manchester United from Sporting CP in January 2020, the attacking midfielder has wasted no time in settling into his new surroundings; Bruno Fernandes has already scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Blessed with good passing, vision and an uncanny eye for goal, Bruno Fernandes could be a real asset for both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The report states that the midfielder is fed up with Manchester United's indifferent form and is seriously contemplating his long-term future at the club.

Bruno Fernandes has 110 goal contributions in his last 114 appearances.

Barcelona and Real Madrid looking to take advantage of Manchester United's uncertain form

Manchester United vs Sheffield United - Premier League

While Bruno Fernandes has been in good form, the same cannot be said about Manchester United, who have not been very consistent this season and currentsly sit 14th in the Premier League table.

With Bruno Fernandes reportedly getting increasingly frustrated with his team's indifferent performances, the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid could jump in to offer a way out for the Portuguese star.

Barcelona are themselves financially constrained at the moment. However, the report states that the Blaugrana could make a move for Bruno Fernandes if Manchester United are open to a sale.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on signing Bruno Fernandes from #mufc at the end of the season.



Real Madrid, on the other hand, have had a quiet transfer window and could afford to spend some big money in the coming months. With Modric and Kroos both on the wrong side of 30, Real Madrid need to freshen up their midfield, and Bruno Fernandes would definitely add an extra dimension to their squad.

The Portuguese superstar has cut an increasingly frustrated figure at Manchester United in recent weeks, with some reports even suggesting that Fernandes could have had a rift with manager Solskjaer, but the player has categorically denied the same.

Speaking to Sport TV, Bruno Fernandes said in this regard:

"First it was a discussion with teammates, as it did not stick, it was a discussion with only one teammate (Victor Lindelof), as it did not stick now, it is the discussion with Solskjaer. I believe it is a way to destabilise the group."

Bruno Fernandes is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League at the moment, and it will be interesting to see whether Barcelona or Real Madrid do end up making a move for the 26-year-old superstar in the next few months.