Reports - Chelsea set to confirm transfer plans for Danny Drinkwater and Lucas Piazon

Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater is said to have agreed a move to leave Stamford Bridge after a troubled three-year stay at the club. Drinkwater hasn't started a Premier League game for Chelsea since March 2018 and has had spells out on loan at Aston Villa and Burnley.

Since the start of this season, Danny Drinkwater hasn't been involved with the Chelsea first team and has featured sparingly for the club's U23 team as well.

A few weeks ago, he was in the news for all the wrong reasons. He had headbutted 16-year-old Tottenham Hotspur player Alfie Devine during a U23 game. Danny Drinkwater's loan stint at Aston Villa was also marred by a similar incident, where he headbutted his then team-mate Diogo Jota.

According to The Mirror, the Englishman's agent was trying to get his client a move to Germany, but nothing happened in that regard. Now, the former Leicester City midfielder is said to have agreed a loan move to Turkish side Kasimpasa.

The Mirror report also states that the Chelsea player has already flown out to Turkey to complete the formalities of the deal.

Chelsea set to scrap Lucas Piazon's loan agreement

Lucas Piazon has had a plethora of loan moves away from Chelsea.

Brazilian forward Lucas Piazon is set to return to Chelsea, with his loan agreement with Portuguese side Rio Ave set to be scrapped by the Blues.

The Mirror has reported that Chelsea will trigger the option to extend Piazon's contract, which expires at the end of this season, by a year. However, it is being reported by Caught Offside that Chelsea will only trigger the extension in Piazon's contract to sell the player on a permanent deal.

Piazon joined Chelsea in 2012 but has never been in the club's first-team plans ever since, as he has had a plethora of loan moves away at Malaga, Vitesse Arnhem, Eintracht Frankfurt, Reading, Fulham and Chievo Verona before his current stint at Rio Ave in Portugal.

The Brazilian has made 26 appearances for the Portuguese side so far but is now all set to be called back by Chelsea.

Both Drinkwater and Piazon, though, are definitely not in Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's plans at the moment, as the Blues are trying to sign Declan Rice.

Whether or not Lucas Piazon manages to seal a permanent move away in this transfer window remains to be seen, though.