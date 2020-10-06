Reports: Manchester City defender likely to join a Premier League side by the end of deadline day

Manchester City’s Tosin Adarabioyo is preparing to leave the Etihad for a Premier League side on Transfer Deadline Day, with both West Ham United and Fulham interested in the player, according to reports.

The transfer needs to be completed by 11 PM on Monday because it could involve two Premier League sides. However, there seems to be a belief that a move could see the light of day. The fee is expected to be on the lower side because the player has entered the final year of his contract and has also not been a part of Manchester City’s plans in recent times.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Manchester City and was once the flag bearer of the club’s academy. His debut came in an unfortunate 1-5 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the FA Cup in February 2016 when Manuel Pellegrini was at the helm at the Etihad.

Adarabioyo also managed to impress current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the start of the Spaniard’s tenure. The Spanish tactician even went on to state after the 2016 pre-season that the youngster was talented enough to challenge for a first-team place.

However, chances appeared too few and far in between, and after just 121 minutes of football under his belt in the next year, Adarabioyo went very close towards the exit door as a free agent before Manchester City managed to tie the Englishman down to a new deal.

Manchester City’s lack of faith in their protege has pushed Adarabioyo towards an exit

Adarabioyo enjoyed decent loan spells with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and even cultivated hopes of wearing the armband for his boyhood club.

However, even when Manchester City were going through a defensive crisis last season, the Englishman was not recalled from loan, and that perhaps was an indication that he was not in the club's plans.

Since returning to City this season, the Englishman has appeared no closer to a place in the first-team. Guardiola’s decision to buy Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias for a combined fee in excess of £100m was perhaps the last straw to break the camel’s back.

With John Stones still at Manchester City, it is clear that Adarabioyo’s best chances of playing regular first-team football lie away from the Etihad. Now it remains to be seen where he finally ends up at.