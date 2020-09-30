Reports: Manchester United in 'advanced' talks with Arsenal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Manchester United are reportedly in 'advanced' talks to sign Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to Sport1 journalist Florian Plettenberg. The deal could be worth €22m + add ons, according to the report.

If the move goes through, it would be Manchester United's second signing in the ongoing transfer window.

News from the #PremierLeague: To my information #MUFC wants @MaitlandNiles! Deal and paperwork’s are up to 80 % already. Transfer with the English national should be completed in the next days (€22m + add ons). @ManUtd needs reinforcements. @SPORT1 pic.twitter.com/6fx4TylS2o — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 30, 2020

The versatile 23-year-old has been used by Arsenal manager Mike Arteta in midfield and also as a wing-back. Manchester United, who have already completed the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax this season, are looking to seal a deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal are in the market for a midfielder, with Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid and Houssem Aouar of Lyon linked with a move to North London. The potential sale of Maitland-Niles could help fund the Gunners' move for either of the two midfielders.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who made his England debut after a series of eye-catching performances towards the end of last season, is reportedly on his way to join Manchester United.

The defensive midfielder, who has also played as a full-back, has been deployed as a wing-back by Arteta to relieve captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his defensive duties.

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the 23-year-old following the latter's impressive performance in the Community Shield against Liverpool, a game where he was awarded the Man of the Match.

🔴 Arsenal set up in a 3-4-3 structure with the ball; Hector Bellerín, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles played across midfield (5/8)#Arsenal #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/3PJnhKg7uH — The Coaches' Voice (@CoachesVoice) September 29, 2020

"He (Ainsley Maitland-Niles) has to be able to convince me every day in training that he can compete at this level – not once every three months but every three days. The way he's playing at the moment shows me that he can do it. His mentality, the way he is going about every single detail for the preparation of a football game is much better than before."

"I'm delighted and very happy for him as he’s changing a lot of things around him to become the player that he can be. The best way to show a player what a manager thinks about him is to give him the chance to play or not. Today, in a final again, he has started – like he did against City in the semi-final, against Chelsea in the final (of the FA Cup)."

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has come through the academy at Arsenal, reiterated his wish to stay at his boyhood club after the Community Shield game.

"I am an Arsenal player until I am told otherwise. My heart is at the club, and whilst I am here I am going to give 100% all the time. So that is that."

However, that may not happen considering Manchester United's interest in the player.