Reports: Manchester United receive a boost in their pursuit of Dayot Upamecano

Here’s some news that will delight Manchester United fans. The Red Devils have been handed a boost in their pursuit of French prodigy Dayot Upamecano. According to the latest reports in this regard, the RB Leipzig defender could be available for as low as £38m next year.

Upamecano has been on the wish list of quite a few big clubs in Europe this summer. Apart from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Arsenal were also monitoring the 22-year-old.

The Frenchman gave a blistering account of himself last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig and establishing himself as one of the brightest young defenders in the world.

Despite interest from top teams, the Bundesliga side managed to hold on to their prized asset. Upamecano decided to stay on at Leipzig beyond the summer and even put pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay until the summer of 2023.

However, recent reports suggest that there’s a clause in his contract that could make him available for less than his market value next summer. This news will certainly excite Manchester United fans.

Upamecano’s release clause could allow Manchester United to sign him for just £38m

Dayot Upamecano could give Manchester United a first-hand glimpse of his talent on Wednesday evening.

Manchester United endured a terrible start to the new Premier League season, with their decision not to invest in a new world-class defender in the summer coming back to haunt them.

With the Red Devils shipping 11 goals in their first three games of the season, it is clear that their backline is in urgent need of replenishment. For that reason, the prospect of Upamecano becoming available next summer will delight the Manchester United hierarchy.

The Frenchman apparently has a £38m buyout clause in his contract that will become active in 2021. The 22-year-old already fits every criterion of a top defender, and Manchester United will be looking to get their man in the summer of 2021.

Dayot Upamecano is expected to start against the Red Devils in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League group-stage game at Old Trafford. Manchester United fans will get a first-hand glimpse of the player they missed out on in the summer and might even be looking at their future defensive partnership playing against each other on the night.

The Frenchman has been an omnipresent in the Leipzig backline that has let in just three goals in five games this season, with Dayot Upamecano also scoring a goal.

Manchester United might just be counting the days until the summer of 2021, but there could be competition for the player's services.