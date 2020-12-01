Reports: Manchester United could sign Eduardo Camavinga for £45m

Manchester United could sign Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga for £45m, according to reports. The teenager is seen as a long-term replacement of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford and is a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba’s time at Manchester United can hardly be considered a success, and his continued flirtations with Real Madrid have not helped matters either. Solskjaer continues to keep faith in the Frenchman. However, even the Norwegian could find it hard to resist the temptation of signing Camavinga for approximately half his market price.

The teenager, who has evolved into one of the mainstays in the Rennes side in the last 18 months, was valued at £70m at one point in time. However, the 18-year-old has struggled for form this season, and recent reports suggest that the Ligue 1 side could be willing to let him leave for a cut-price deal now.

That would certainly suit Manchester United, who have targeted talented young footballers under Solskjaer in recent times. However, securing Camavinga, even at a discounted price, might not be easy.

Manchester United face competition from Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus for Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga (left) is one of the hottest young talents in Europe.

Since taking over from Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reformed Manchester United’s transfer strategy, focussing instead on securing young talent and nurturing them at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have continued the same this summer despite missing out on their top target Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United signed Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo, two of the most promising young footballers in the world at the moment. While the Uruguayan is already hitting form with the academy, the Ivorian is scheduled to arrive at Old Trafford in January.

The Red Devils also secured Alvaro Fernandez, Marc Jurado and Isak Hansen-Aaoren, all potential future stars.

35 days until Amad Diallo can play for Manchester United pic.twitter.com/d4kOD5BYWG — mufc_newsdaily7 (@lesleyx101) November 29, 2020

However, Manchester United face stiff competition to secure Eduardo Camavinga’s signature. Real Madrid reportedly want the player, who is already high up in Zinedine Zidane’s list.

PSG are also monitoring the teenager, as Thomas Tuchel attempts to shore up his midfield. Juventus have also registered an interest in the Frenchman, as the Serie A side prepare for a summer overhaul.

Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid could try and agree a deal with Rennes for Eduardo Camavinga in 2021 — utdreport (@utdreport) November 21, 2020

Eduardo Camavinga is also reportedly being tracked by football superagents Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola and Pini Zahavi, all of whom see him as a tremendous football prospect.

The player has, however, revealed that he is in no hurry to leave Rennes. As such, Manchester United might have a battle in hand in their pursuit of the Frenchman.