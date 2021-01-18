Reports: Real Madrid set €20m asking price for 25-year-old defender

Real Madrid signed Alvaro Odriozola from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of €35 million (including potential add-ons) in July 2018. But the 25-year-old has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular. Real Madrid are now reportedly looking to move him on and seek a fee of €20 million for his services.

Since his move to Real Madrid, Odriozola has only made 28 appearances for the club in all competitions. He started a few games in the second half of the 2018-19 season but lost his place due to injuries and falling out of favour with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Odriozola made only five appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid in the first half of the 2019-20 season before he was subsequently loaned out to Bayern Munich in January 2020 till the end of the season.

The Spain international returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 after being a part of the treble-winning Bayern Munich side, although he only made five appearances and was largely a fringe player.

The ongoing 2020-21 season has been no different in terms of the player's struggles, as Alvaro Odriozola has seemingly been frozen out by Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The full-back has played only 57 minutes of football (in one La Liga game) all season. Mundo Deportivo claim that he could soon be on his way out of Real Madrid.

The report further claims Alvaro Odriozola is not a part of Zidane's plans at the club, and Real Madrid are reportedly considering his sale in the ongoing transfer window.

Multiple clubs across Europe have apparently registered their interest in the player, albeit on a loan deal. However, Real Madrid are looking for a permanent deal.

Real Madrid look to make player sales to improve their finances

Alvaro Odriozola is set to be the next player on the way out of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid, like most other clubs, experienced a significant decrease in their operating income in the 2019-20 season because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is understood that the club is now keen on getting rid of the deadwood in the ongoing transfer window to bring in some revenue to try and compensate their financial losses to an extent.

Los Blancos have already loaned Luka Jovic back to his former club Eintracht Frankfurt, and Alvaro Odriozola could soon be the next one on his way out.