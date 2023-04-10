Revealed: Shakira's last conversation with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique before moving to Miami

Colombian pop star Shakira recently moved to Miami after her breakup with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique. The pop star will take the pair's children, Milan and Sasha, with her as well.

The details of her last conversation with the retired Barcelona defender before the move have now emerged. Shakira reportedly preponed her move by two days due to her father, William Mebarak, facing health issues.

Her father was admitted in a hospital in Barcelona, but the necessary treatment could not be conducted there, so the Colombian moved to Miami earlier. She reportedly had a phone call with Pique to inform him about the decision (via Infobae).

While Shakira expected her ex-husband to understand the situation, she was reportedly left disappointed with his negative reaction.

Barcelona manager Xavi opens up on improvements team need to make

While Barcelona are ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga table by 12 points, they lost to 4-0 to their arch-rivals at home in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

As Barca prepare to take on Girona on Monday (April 10) night, Xavi was asked about the areas his team need to improve. The Spaniard said (via Barca Universal):

“A lot of things, we need to be more mature, compete better, the one-on-one duels, be more effective, more forceful. We’ve controlled games and we haven’t been able to take advantage of it. Next year we’ll try again.”

He also outlined what Barca need to do to become a better side. Xavi said:

“More time. If we didn’t win titles, there wouldn’t be time. We won the Super Cup; we competed until the semifinal in the cup; we have the league in front of us. It’s true that in Europe we haven’t done well. We’re still under construction, when we’ve had two or three years with these players, we won’t be under construction, but on this road, we have to win, as I said at the Gamper.”

The Blaugrana are in touching distance of their first La Liga title in four years.

