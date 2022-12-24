Robert Lewandowski among 3 Barcelona players who are against Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return - Reports

Robert Lewandowski is among three Barcelona players who are against the idea of Lionel Messi's return to the club. As reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional, three Barcelona players are not in favour of the Blaugrana bringing Messi back to Camp Nou.

Lewandowski is understood to be looking to remain Barcelona's biggest star, which wouldn't be the case if Messi returns. The former Bayern Munich superstar reckons Messi would steal the spotlight from him if he comes bacl to the club. Lewandowski has already made it evident to club president Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany that he's against the idea of Messi's return.

Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is also thought to be not a fan of Messi’s comeback, as the pair is apparently not on good terms. Wonderkid Ansu Fati is also not willing to see Messi returning to the club, as that would mean that he would have to hand over the No. 10 shirt.

Fati has already struggled for game time this season, and his minutes would be reduced further if Messi returns.

El Nacional claims that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to extend his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), so a Camp Nou return appears unlikely. Messi's contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer, and various reports suggest that he's happy to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

The Argentine led his country to a 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar, ending La Albiceleste's 36-year wait for their third title. The superstar scored seven goals and produced three assists in seven games and was awarded the Golden Ball for his efforts.

Messi has been on fire for PSG this season, scoring 12 goals and producing 14 assists in 19 games across competitions.

Vicente del Bosque tried to get Lionel Messi to play for Spain

Vicente del Bosque has revealed that he tried to convince Messi to play for Spain on numerous occasions.

Del Bosque, who led Spain to the FIFA World Cup win in 2010, also said that Messi is the greatest player of all time because of his consistency. Del Bosque said:

“The best player I have ever seen is Messi. Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, I’ll take Messi. Of all the players I have known in so many years in football, for me Messi, for his consistency and his quality as a player, has been impressive. He has had some fantastic seasons and has always led his team forward. I tried everything to get Messi to play for Spain. However, Lionel refused because of the love he has for his country.”

Del Bosque managed Spain from 2008 to 2016.

