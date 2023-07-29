Sadio Mane joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr set to cost Liverpool millions due to transfer structure - Reports

Liverpool could go through a financial loss as Sadio Mane is set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, as per SportBible. The Saudi Pro League club have reportedly agreed a €40 million move with Bayern Munich, and the Senegalese attacker will receive €40 million per year in salaries.

Mane joined the Bavarians from Liverpool in the summer of 2022. He was a key player for the Merseysiders, making 269 appearances across competitions. The Senegalesse bagged 120 goals and 48 assists and won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, among other trophies.

Liverpool sold the attacker for £35 million, including add-ons, to Bayern Munich last summer, with £27.5 million paid up front; £5 million was based on the number of appearances and the remaining £2.5 million depended on performance related add-ons.

Mane made only 38 appearances for the Bavarians last season, with only 27 appearances coming as a starter. The 31-year-old scored 12 goals and provided six assists across competitions for the Bundesliga club.

Sadio Mane is now set to start a new chapter in his career as he leaves European football to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr for the 2023-24 season.

Bayern Munich star defended Sadio Mane before his move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

When Bayern Munich bought Sadio Mane, he was one of the best attacking footballers in world football. Mane, though, failed to replicate his best form in Bavaria.

Apart from that, the Senegalese was also involved in off-field controversies and was even handed a hefty £250,000 fine for his tussle with teammate Leroy Sane. Joshua Kimmich, though, defended Mane for his Germany stint, telling BILD:

"He played a very good first half of the season last season and had good stats. It wasn't his fault alone that things weren't going well for us. The big picture was not good for us."

He added:

"You are a new player abroad - with a new language, new culture and new people. When you join as a top star and have to listen to a lot of criticism - some rightly, some -- I can imagine it's not easy."

A move to Al-Nassr will give Mane the chance to reignite his career. Given the former Liverpool ace's proven quality, one could imagine that Cristiano Ronaldo would welcome him as a new teammate.