Saudi Arabian giants ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah this summer: Reports

Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Al Ittihad are reportedly confident of snapping up Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah in the ongoing transfer window.

Salah, 31, has been a standout performer for Jurgen Klopp's team since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. In 307 games across competitions, the left-footed attacker has racked up an impressive tally of 187 goals and 80 assists.

Despite signing a new deal with the club till 2025, the Egyptian has been linked with a shock departure this summer. Sports Zone (via getfootballnewsfrance) has reported that SPL giants Al Ittihad are hot on his heels.

The site reports that 'progress' is being made in efforts to bring Salah to Saudi Arabia, where the summer transfer window closes on September 20. Interestingly, the player's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has squashed reports of his client desiring to leave Liverpool this summer, as per the aforementioned publication.

Klopp has seen a plethora of high-profile departures this summer. The likes of captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Salah's strike partner Roberto Firmino left on free transfers. So the German would be disappointed to lose his most precious remaining asset in attack.

How has Mohamed Salah performed for Liverpool this season?

Despite reports of his exit from the club, Mohamed Salah has made a good start to the 2023-24 season.

The Egyptian provided the assist for his strike partner Luis Diaz in Liverpool's 1-1 opening-day Premier League draw at Chelsea on August 13. Salah thought he got on the scoresheet soon after, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

He was hauled off in the second half as the Reds chased a winner, which wasn't to be. That meant Salah's run of six straight scoring games on the first day of the Premier League came to an end.

Nevertheless, the Egyptian opened his account for the season in the 3-1 home win over Bournemouth on August 19. The strike - his 187th for the club - took him to outright fifth place on the Reds' all-time scoring list.