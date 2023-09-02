Saudi Pro League giants in pole position to sign Sergio Ramos with 2-year contract offer: Reports

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad are leading the race to sign Sergio Ramos as a free agent, according to journalist Santi Aouna. Ramos has been a free agent since leaving Paris Saint-Germain following the expiration of his contract on June 30.

The legendary defender has been linked with a move the Turkish League, with Galatasaray and Besiktas being interested. Aouna reported that while Besiktas are still interested, Ittihad are now in pole position. It's worth noting that transfer windows in both Turkey and Saudi Arabia are open.

Ramos is considered one of the greatest defenders of the modern era and has been a mainstay at the heart of defense for teams like Real Madrid, Sevilla, Spin and PSG.

He's a former Real Madrid and Spain captain and is also the highest appearance maker in La Roja history (180 games).

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, have a star-studded squad, with the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante. A reunion with his former teammate, Benzema, could be on the cards for Ramos.

Liga MX club Club America were also interested in Sergio Ramos

Liga MX outfit Club America were also interested in bringing Sergio Ramos to Mexico. The club's president, Santiago Banos, confirmed the team's interest in the Spaniard.

Banos said that they had a discussion with the player's brother. However, he added that Ramos' salary demands were too high for the club to fulfil. Banos said (via GOAL France):

“I had the chance to meet his brother, who is his representative, in a personal conversation. The topic has been discussed and obviously Sergio's salary parameters have nothing to do with what can be paid here in Mexico."

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, are reportedly looking to offer the legendary Ramos a two-year-long deal as another legendary name looks set to be moving to the Saudi Pro League.