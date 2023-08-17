Saudi Pro League giants could return with surprise loan move to sign Lionel Messi: Reports 

One of the top four Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly plotting a loan move for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

The Argentine joined MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer after a two-season stay at Paris Saint-Germain. Notably, Messi had a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal to move to the SPL, which the Argentine snubbed in favour of a new experience in the US.

Messi said at the time:

"If it had been a matter of money, I would have gone to Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me and the truth is that my decision goes elsewhere and not because of money."

However, the Argentine could soon feature in the SPL. According to Arab Al-Bidad (via mdzol), one of the top four SPL sides (including Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr) could launch a loan move for the player in the MLS off-season. The American league ends in October and starts in late February.

One of the top SPL sides could negotiate a loan deal for Messi with Inter Miami when the current MLS season ends and release him before the start of the new one.

How has Lionel Messi fared at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has made a blazing start to life at Inter Miami, introducing himself with a sensational 94th-minute free-kick winner against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged braces in the next three games as the Herons stormed into the last eight of the cup competition. In his next two games, the Argentine scored once apiece.

In the last-four clash with Philadelphia Union on Tuesday (August 15), Messi let fly from 31.8 meters. That marked the second-longest strike of the Argentine's illustrious career, having blazed a 32-meter strike in a La Liga clash with Mallorc ain 2012.

Messi will now look to win his first trophy at his new club when Miami take on Nashville in the final on Saturday (August 19).