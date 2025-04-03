Saudi second division team hold talks with Manchester City veteran Kevin De Bruyne over possible move: Reports

Neom SC, a Saudi second division side, are reportedly contemplating a move for veteran Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is out of contract at the end of the season.

One of the game's finest midfielders, especially in his prime, De Bruyne has been a standout performer for a City side that became the team to beat in England and also found success in Europe in the decade.

The former Wolfsburg man has compiled a century of goals (103) and assists (174) in over 400 appearances across competitions for City, winning six Premier League titles, including the last four. He has also won two FA Cup and five EFL Cups and the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, as part of a continental treble, among others.

While City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to keep his crown jewel at the Etihad, Fussball Transfers (as per Tribal Football) has reported interest from Neom, while MLS side San Diego FC are also reportedly in the fray.

"At my age, you have to be open to everything. We are talking about incredible sums of money for what could be the end of my career. Sometimes, you have to think about it," De Bruyne had said about a possible Saudi move earlier this season.

This season, Kevin De Bruyne has contributed only four goals and seven assists in 31 games across competitions for City. That includes two strikes and six assists in 20 outings in the Premier League, where Guardiola's side are fourth after 30 games, trailing leaders Liverpool (73) by 22 points.

What's next for Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester City?

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyen

Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester City followed up a hard-fought 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth at the weekend with a 2-0 home win over Premier League strugglers Leicester City in midweek.

Both goals came in the first half, with Jack Grealish breaking the deadlock inside two minutes at the Etihad. Winter arrival Omar Marmoush - who scored the winner at Bournemouth - doubled their lead on the cusp of the half-hour mark.

The Cityzens next take on Manchester United away in the Premier League on Sunday (April 6). The Red Devils are 13th in the standings after 30 games, with 37 points, winning 10 outings.

