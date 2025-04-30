Seria A giants plot to raid Real Madrid for 2 stars in summer transfer window: Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly looking to snap up the Real Madrid duo of Arda Guler and Dani Ceballos this summer. Simone Inzaghi's side are in contention for two major titles.

Ad

Riding a four-game winless run across competitions, losing the last three, the Nerazzurri travel to La Liga leaders Barcelona for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday (April 30).

Inter already have their eyes on replenishing their squad. As per Interlive.it, they are eyeing the aforementioned Los Blancos duo. Guler is in decent form this season, contributing four goals and eight assists in 34 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Ceballos - who has two assists in 35 outings across competitions this season - could be the ideal option for the seemingly exit-bound Kristjan Asllani.

Ad

Trending

While Ceballos is contracted to Madrid till 2027, his reported wages of €5 million could pose a problem for Inter in any potential deal, with Guler apparently earning half. So, it remains to be seen if Inzaghi and Co. pull off the double move.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid were on course for a historic season not too long ago, as they were alive in their bid for a maiden continental treble. However, those hopes soon came crashing down.

Ad

Following a 3-0 first-leg defeat at Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, Los Blancos failed to mount an epic comeback, instead losing 2-1 at home to bow out 5-1 on aggregate, ending their title defence.

In the Copa del Rey final against arch-rivals Barcelona last week, Carlo Ancelotti's side had the chance to avenge their 5-2 defeat in the Supercopa Espana final earlier this year. Instead, they squandered a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 in extra time, making it three straight defeats across competitions to their El Clasico rivals.

Madrid have little time to dwell on that defeat, though, as they need to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona, whom they trail by four points with five games to go. Next, Ancelotti's side hos Celta Vigo in the league on Sunday (May 4).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More