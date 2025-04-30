Seria A giants plot to raid Real Madrid for 2 stars in summer transfer window: Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly looking to snap up the Real Madrid duo of Arda Guler and Dani Ceballos this summer. Simone Inzaghi's side are in contention for two major titles.
Riding a four-game winless run across competitions, losing the last three, the Nerazzurri travel to La Liga leaders Barcelona for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday (April 30).
Inter already have their eyes on replenishing their squad. As per Interlive.it, they are eyeing the aforementioned Los Blancos duo. Guler is in decent form this season, contributing four goals and eight assists in 34 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Ceballos - who has two assists in 35 outings across competitions this season - could be the ideal option for the seemingly exit-bound Kristjan Asllani.
While Ceballos is contracted to Madrid till 2027, his reported wages of €5 million could pose a problem for Inter in any potential deal, with Guler apparently earning half. So, it remains to be seen if Inzaghi and Co. pull off the double move.
What's next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid were on course for a historic season not too long ago, as they were alive in their bid for a maiden continental treble. However, those hopes soon came crashing down.
Following a 3-0 first-leg defeat at Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, Los Blancos failed to mount an epic comeback, instead losing 2-1 at home to bow out 5-1 on aggregate, ending their title defence.
In the Copa del Rey final against arch-rivals Barcelona last week, Carlo Ancelotti's side had the chance to avenge their 5-2 defeat in the Supercopa Espana final earlier this year. Instead, they squandered a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 in extra time, making it three straight defeats across competitions to their El Clasico rivals.
Madrid have little time to dwell on that defeat, though, as they need to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona, whom they trail by four points with five games to go. Next, Ancelotti's side hos Celta Vigo in the league on Sunday (May 4).