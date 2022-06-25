Serie A giants ‘trying everything’ to sign Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumours of Manchester United exit - Reports

Serie A giants AS Roma are trying everything possible to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer, according to Italian outlet Retesport (via Sport Bible).

According to recent reports, Ronaldo is unhappy with the lack of transfer activities at the club and wants to move away from Old Trafford. United have not signed a single player in the ongoing summer transfer window despite notable exits, including Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Ronaldo would have no dearth of options if he leaves United in the summer. According to the aforementioned source, Ronaldo was offered to Bayern Munich by his representatives. The 37-year-old forward has now been linked with a return to Serie A with Roma.

Former Roma defender Fabio Petruzzi has apparently informed Retesport that he has inside news that the club are trying to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Ronaldo could reunite with his former manager Jose Mourinho if he joins Roma in the near future.

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to QUIT Manchester United this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to QUIT Manchester United this summer. https://t.co/FsvwBgv6dN

Roma won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, so they'll compete in the UEFA Europa League next season. However, it would not be a step up for Ronaldo, as United will also be competing in the same European competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, does have a great track record in Serie A, scoring 81 goals in 98 appearances across three seasons. The 37-year-old won two Serie A titles and a Copa Italia during his time in Italy.

Roma, meanwhile, do have a proven goalscorer in their ranks in Tammy Abraham. The former Chelsea youngster netted 26 goals across competitions last season. If Roma do sign Ronaldo, it could hamper Abraham's progress.

Despite reports linking Ronaldo with a move away from United, Sky Sports has said that the player will stay at the club for the 2022-23 season. The Portugal captain is set to return to the club for pre-season training.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Manchester United's best players last season

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Manchester United's best players in the club's dismal 2021-22 season that ended without silverware and outside the Premier League top four.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward ended the campaign as the club's top goalscorer with 24 goals from 38 appearances across competitions. He won the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' for his exploits last season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year 🏆 https://t.co/CxHTjTALAP

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely tipped to be United's main source of goals next season as the club look to herald a new era under manager Erik ten Hag. United have been linked with numerous forwards but have failed to bring any thus far.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far