Serie A side keen on signing Chelsea target - Reports

AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing Leandro Paredes, who's also a Chelsea target, from Paris Saint-Germain. Paredes spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Juventus.

The Argentine scored one goal and provided one assist in 35 games across competitions. A return to Serie A could be on the cards for the midfielder as Roma are interested in the player.

Jose Moutinho's team recently sold Nemanja Matic to Stade Rennes for €3 million. They're keen on bolstering their midfield, and Paredes has emerged as an option. The Argentine also attracted Chelsea's interest as the Blues continue to look to bolster their midfield this season.

Paredes has been a PSG player since 2019. He has made 117 appearances for them, scoring three goals and providing ten assists. The Argentine previously had a stint with Roma, too, and scored four goals and provided two assists in 54 games for them.

He's contracted with PSG till the end of the 2023-24 season. According to Transfermarkt, the 29-year-old has an estimated market value of €12 million.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is putting the work in

Chelsea are keen on restoring their status as one of the best English clubs after a tumultuous campaign last term. The Blues finished a lowly 12th in the Premier League last season in what was a bizarrely below par campaign for the Stamford Bridge club.

As the west Londoners look to get back on course this season, they have brought in Mauricio Pochettino. Speaking about his team's preparations before the start of the season, Pochettino said (via the Blues' website):

"We are busy, to train and to decide the strategy for Sunday and we are busy also with all the staff to try to create the best environment for the players to feel good."

Pochettino added:

"But that is why I want to tell you we arrive at 6.20am or 6.30am at the training ground and we are leaving at 8pm or 9pm. We spend maybe 14 or 15 hours there and sometimes it’s like at the end of the day we still need to talk about this."

Chelsea are set to start their Premier League campaign on Sunday (August 14) as they take on Liverpool in a rivetting showdown at Stamford Bridge.

There will be a lot of eyeballs on Pochettino's side, as fans will keenly watch how the Argentine goes about rebuilding the club.