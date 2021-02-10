Sevilla join AC Milan in the race for Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot - Reports

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, AC Milan are looking to open talks with Manchester United for the permanent transfer of Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot.

However, following his impressive outings while on loan with the Rossoneri, Spanish outfit Sevilla are now preparing to battle for the 21-year-old’s signature.

While AC Milan are actively seeking the renewal of Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contracts which expire in June, they are now ready to open talks with Manchester United over Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese has been a regular since joining the Rossoneri on loan, with the club leading the 2020-21 Serie A standings.

The Manchester United loanee, who has operated on both flanks of Stefano Pioli’s attack, has made 16 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.

Diogo Dalot has often come up with outstanding performances for AC Milan, who are impressed with his performances and are looking to make his loan deal from Manchester United a permanent one.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have lined up the Manchester United man as a long-term replacement for their long-serving full-back Jesus Navas, who turned 35 in November.

AC Milan looking to table £19m to Manchester United for Diogo Dalot

With AC Milan keen on extending Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot’s stay at the San Siro beyond the agreed loan deal, it is reported that they are willing to make a £19m offer for the 21-year-old

Diogo Dalot’s contract at Manchester United expires in June 2023, while his loan deal with Milan expires in the summer. But the Serie A leaders are confident of snapping him up permanently.

However, due to the financial strain on clubs across Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AC Milan are hoping to get him for £19m which Manchester United paid FC Porto for his services back in 2018.

With Diogo Dalot not in the plans of Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who prefers Englishman Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a permanent move for the player to the Serie A looks on the cards.

Reports claim that the full-back could be keen to remain with AC Milan. But with Sevilla also interested in his services, he might end up with the La Liga side should Milan and Manchester United fail to reach an agreement.

Diogo Dalot featured in all six of AC Milan’s UEFA Europa group-stage matches this season, helping the Italian giants progress to the knockout stage of the continental competition.