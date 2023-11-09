Sir Jim Ratcliffe aiming to take control of football operations at Manchester United by next week - Reports

Manchester United's long-drawn ownership saga is seemingly drawing to a close, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly set to take charge of the club's football affairs next week.

Ratcliffe's Ineos group was the only one left in the fray after Sheikh Mansour withdrew his £5 billion offer to take full ownership of the club. Ratcliffe is set to be the club's new minority owner by buying 25% of United for a little over £1.25 billion.

The Glazers, who have owned the Premier League giants since 2005, put the club up for sale in November 2022. Following multiple rounds of bids, Ratcliffe's Ineos group was the last one standing following Sheikh Mansour's withdrawal last month.

As per Utd Plug, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to take charge of Manchester United's footballing affairs on Monday.

Expand Tweet

On the pitch, the Red Devils have made an abysmal start to the season. Losing nine of their opening 17 games across competiitons, it's United's worst start to a season since 1973-74 when they got relegated.

On Wednesday (November 8), Erik ten Hag's side squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 at FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. With their third loss in four games, United are teethering on the brink of elimination, with group winners Bayern Munich set to visit Old Trafford and an upcoming trip to Galatasaray.

Five of their nine losses have come in the league, where Ten Hag's side are tenth in the standings after 11 games, nine points off leaders Manchester City.

Rasmus Hojlund the lone bright spark for dismal Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund provided the perfect start to Manchester United on his return to his former club FC Copenhagen. The Atalanta arrival netted inside three minutes to become the first Dane to score against a Danish club in the Champions League.

Hojlund doubled the visitors' lead after 28 minutes as Ten Hag's side appeared to be in cruise control at the Parken Stadium. However, a contentious Marcus Rashford red card on the cusp of half-time changed the complexion of the game as Copenhagen made it 2-2 before the break.

United restored their lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 69th minute but conceded twice in the final seven minutes. Ten Hag's side are last in the group after four games but only one behind second-placed Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Hojlund has scored five goals in four Champions League games this season, but his side have lost all three games he has scored in.