Southampton looking to sign highly rated Chelsea youngster - Reports

Southampton are reportedly pursuing a deal for highly rated Chelsea defender Levi Colwill as they continue to strengthen their squad.

After avoiding relegation last season, the Saints have brought in three new faces to the Saint Mary's Stadium. They roped in goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City in a £12 million deal. The club also acquired the services of centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap from Bochum for £8.6 million and goalkeeper Mateusz Lis on a free transfer.

According to The Athletic, the Saints are now monitoring the situation of Colwill, who had an impressive loan spell at EFL Championship outfit Huddersfield Town last season. In 32 games, the 19-year-old bagged two goals and an assists.

The report also states that the club are likely to offload one of their centre-backs - Mohamed Salisu, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens and Lyanco - to make room for new arrivals.

Last season, the Saints signed right-back Tino Livramento on a permanent deal and loaned in striker Armando Broja from Chelsea. The club will hope their past relationship with the Blues will help facilitate a hassle-free negotiation for Colwill.

Chelsea add Kalidou Koulibaly to transfer wishlist

Kalidou Koulibaly could play at Stamford Bridge next season.

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Chelsea are on the hunt for a reliable centre-back to add to their squad depth. While Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid earlier this month on a free transfer, defenders Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are also seemingly to be on their way out of Stamford Bridge.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have identified Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as one of their potential signings this summer. Apart from the Senegal international, the club are also keeping tabs on Juventus stalwart Matthijs de Ligt, Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and Manchester City defender Nathan Ake.

Been told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs. Kalidou Koulibaly, one more name in the list for Chelsea as they keep searching for two centre backs. He’s out of contract with Napoli in 2023.Been told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs. Kalidou Koulibaly, one more name in the list for Chelsea as they keep searching for two centre backs. He’s out of contract with Napoli in 2023. 🔵 #CFCBeen told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Aké, Koundé. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs.

Chelsea are keen on signing two centre-backs this transfer window, as veteran Thiago Silva is expected to be phased out of the starting lineup next season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also reportedly interested in Lens right-back Jonathan Clauss (via The Sun) and Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri (via The Sun).

